Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers announces over $134,000 in scholarships available

More than $134,000 in scholarship money is available for students through the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. In 2022, the Foundation awarded scholarships to 42 local students.

CFFT currently administers 58 scholarship funds established to assist students furthering their post-secondary education.

“Our robust scholarship program is one of the largest areas of growth in recent years,” stated the CFTT Board Chair, Thomas Shoemaker.

He added, “CFTT is pleased to connect deserving area students from all backgrounds with scholarship awards made possible by our many generous donors.”

Scholarships are available to local high school seniors with plans to continue their education by attending a four-year college or university, community college, or two-year trade or technical school. Because scholarship funds are established by individuals, families or organizations, each has a specific criteria and requirements reflective of the donor’s standards and interests.

For scholarship information and applications, visit www.twintierscf.org.