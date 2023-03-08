Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Feb. 22, 2023, property located at 176 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Patricia Kishpaugh to Jason Rising for $156,000.

On Feb. 22, 2023, property located at 1184 Hilton Rd., Town of Owego, from John Harrington to Kodey Dean and Emily Haygood for $94,900.

On Feb. 22, 2023, property located at 1669 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Yvette Francisco to Edward and Taryn Cooper for $300,000.

On Feb. 22, 2023, property located at 964 Mountain Rd., Town of Owego, from Bradford Noble to Timothy Cabrey for $490,000.

On Feb. 22, 2023, property located at Van Woert Road, Town of Spencer, from Fred Schleifer to Kitty and John Hall-Turnheer for $60,000.

On Feb. 23, 2023, property located at 27 Wilcox Estates Dr., Lot #12, Town of Barton, from Patricia (As Agent) and Duane McCloe and Gary Wilcox (As Agent) to William and Thomas Stanley for $40,000.

On Feb. 23, 2023, property located at 27 Wilcox Estates Dr., Lot #13, Town of Barton, from Patricia (As Agent) and Duane McCloe and Gary Wilcox (As Agent) to William and Thomas Stanley for $40,000.

On Feb. 23, 2023, property located at 27 Wilcox Estates Dr., Lot #14, Town of Barton, from Patricia (As Agent) and Duane McCloe and Gary Wilcox (As Agent) to William and Thomas Stanley for $40,000.

On Feb. 23, 2023, property located at 3109 St. Rte. 17C, Tioga, from Brian and Kelly Cole to Zachary Fitzgerald for $144,200.

On Feb. 23, 2023, property located at 702 Mclean Rd., Town of Owego, from Richard, Robert and David Powell to Robert Powell for $177,000.

On Feb. 24, 2023, property located at 1201 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Asa Smith to Joshua and Megan Robinson for $218,000.

On Feb. 27, 2023, property located at 6688 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Jennifer Kemp to Sheryl Briggs for $68,000.

On Feb. 27, 2023, property located at 310 Prospect Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Liel Stevens to Dylan Hartman for $48,000.

On Feb. 27, 2023, property located at 3307 St. Rte. 38B, Town of Newark Valley, from Daniel and Donna Cheresnowski to Fairview Farms LLC for $75,000.

On Feb. 27, 2023, property located at 3167 St. Rte. 17C, Tioga, from Richard J Cassidy Inc. to Delaware Solar Real Estate LLC for $375,000.

On Feb. 27, 2023, property located at Waverly Road, Tioga, from Frank Wiles to Cody Deming for $150,000.

On Feb. 28, 2023, property located at 4836 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from Susan Buckingham to Daniel and Michele Andrews for $190.000.

On Feb. 28, 2023, property located at 465 Atkins Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Frazier and Barbara Williams to Samuel and Karen Davison for $90,000.

On Feb. 28, 2023, property located at 524 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, Arbordale Properties LLC to Timothy Lynch for $95,000.

On Feb. 28, 2023, property located at 211 Brink Rd., Town of Candor, from Randy Reese to Sandra Ricci for $280,000.

On Feb. 28, 2023, property located at 267 Drybrook Rd., Tioga, from Christopher Davidson to Ryan Morgan for $138,000.

On Feb. 28, 2023, property located at 1271 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Rod Howe to Thomas and Carrie Whitmore for $216,000.

On March 3, 2023, property located at 9 Spencer Ave., Town of Candor, from Thomas and Carrie Whitmore to Nancy Church and Erin, Janice and Ronald Orzel for $242,000.

On March 3, 2023, property located at 3 Cherry Court, Town of Owego, from Guy Iacovelli to Doug Bennett and Elise Hylander for $465,500.