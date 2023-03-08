Owego-opoly supports OA Sports Booster Club

Many of us have played the board game Monopoly, which is notably one of the most popular games ever produced. For generations, Monopoly has been a favorite go-to, and chances are you have one or two versions tucked away at home for family game night or other occasions.

The OA Sports Booster Club is selling their version of the game, Owego-opoly. Since December, about half of a lot of 500 have been sold. For $40, you can take a trip around Owego while utilizing the same game rules as Monopoly to purchase property, collect rent and taxes, reel-in extra cash as you pass GO, and more fun.

On the Owego board game, you’ll find highlighted more than 40 local businesses and organizations along with individual sponsor names, and all surrounded by messages of school spirit like, “Always an Indian” and “Indian Pride”. Also featured on the game board and box cover are colorful photos that showcase the historic charm of Owego, including the Court Street Bridge, the Veterans Memorial, the Historic Owego Fire Station, and more.

Start at “GO” with The Goat Boy, and then roll the dice to continue the path with your favored token. You might have to pay taxes at Upstate Shredding and Weitsman Recycling, dole out a fine for speeding, or test your fate by pulling a fate card. Or, you could find yourself spending time at court on the Owego Hose Team block.

Keep going to buy property at PAC’s, Original’s or Scott, Smith & Son, just to name a few. Scott, Smith & Son celebrates 100 years in business in 2023, and actually got their start several years before Monopoly was first introduced.

As a nod to Women’s History Month (March), the concept of the game goes back to 1903 when American writer, feminist and game designer, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Magie, invented the precursor to Monopoly called “The Landlord’s Game.”

Fast forward to the early 1930’s, and Charles Darrow first distributed the game as Monopoly. Parker Brothers came in to play shortly after, and bought the game’s copyrights from Darrow, along with the rights to Lizzie’s patent.

Since then, more than 200 million Monopoly sets have been sold since 1935, which includes 26 languages in 80 countries. Today you can find it on your smart phone, because there is an app for that!

Back to Owego-opoly, an earlier version of the Owego game was produced about 20 years ago. Proceeds from the 2022 edition are slated for the OFA senior reception and awards night, as well as for an individual scholarship for a male and female athlete.

Betsi Dennis Stanton, who grew up in Owego and graduated from OFA, got the ball rolling to produce the game, and remarked, “So far we have received a lot of positive feedback about the game,” and added, “A round can last for hours,” and, it seems, just like the original.

Stanton cited that a few people have purchased two games, one for play, and one as a souvenir. OFA Alumni, she said, will get a kick out of the game, and that it just makes a great gift overall, such as for a birthday, graduation or other special occasion.

You can purchase the game during regular business hours at the Community Shop located at 106 North Ave. in Owego, or it will be available later in March at The Goat Boy, located at 175 Front St. in Owego.

For inquiries or to arrange an Owego-opoly purchase, call (text) Betsi Dennis Stanton at (607) 765-3558.