Gail’s Tails

Gail’s TailsPictured, is Mister.

Posted By: By Gail Ghinger March 6, 2023

Hi, I’m Mister. As you all know, my mom went into a nursing home where she now lives. I was featured in the paper on June 5, 2022 with my sister Sissy. Well, Sissy got adopted a few months ago and I thought I found my new home, too.

I went to live with a lady and be her best friend, but when she scratched my back with her hard nails I didn’t like that, so I scratched her back. Then she said I was bad and had to go back to Gail.

Gail explained that I like to be petted, but not to dig into me with your nails. She still wanted me to leave.

I have been so depressed since then because I loved to lay on her bed and sleep. I wasn’t trying to be mean, but some people don’t understand that when a cat swipes at you it means to stop doing what I don’t like.

Anyway, I hope someone gives me a second chance and will pet me nicely so I can stay with them. I had all my shots and have been tested and neutered. I am ready for my forever home.

Please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and say you want Mister. Donations can be made to Gail Ghinger and mailed to P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Gail’s Tails"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*