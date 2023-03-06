Gail’s Tails

Hi, I’m Mister. As you all know, my mom went into a nursing home where she now lives. I was featured in the paper on June 5, 2022 with my sister Sissy. Well, Sissy got adopted a few months ago and I thought I found my new home, too.

I went to live with a lady and be her best friend, but when she scratched my back with her hard nails I didn’t like that, so I scratched her back. Then she said I was bad and had to go back to Gail.

Gail explained that I like to be petted, but not to dig into me with your nails. She still wanted me to leave.

I have been so depressed since then because I loved to lay on her bed and sleep. I wasn’t trying to be mean, but some people don’t understand that when a cat swipes at you it means to stop doing what I don’t like.

Anyway, I hope someone gives me a second chance and will pet me nicely so I can stay with them. I had all my shots and have been tested and neutered. I am ready for my forever home.

Please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and say you want Mister. Donations can be made to Gail Ghinger and mailed to P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827.