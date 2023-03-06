Accidental drowning reported in Newark Valley

On March 3, 2023, at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that two men had fallen through ice while ice fishing at Alexander Pond located on Barber Town Road in the Town of Newark Valley.

According to officers, one of the men was able to extricate him self and made repeated attempts to rescue the other man, 59-year-old Norman J. O’Neil, of Endwell, N.Y., without success.

Deputies, along with first responders from multiple local fire departments, responded to the scene and observed O’Neil approximately 150 feet from shore and attempted a water rescue.

First responders were able to extricate O’Neil, who was unresponsive, from the pond and provide immediate CPR and first aid. Attempts to resuscitate Mr. O’Neil were unsuccessful and he died as a result of the incident. The other man was transported to Wilson Hospital by Maine EMS and was released after treatment.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division also responded to the scene to investigate the incident. O’Neil’s cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning.

The New York State Police, Newark Valley Fire Department, Owego Fire Department, Owego Emergency Services, Maine Emergency Services, Campville Fire Department, and the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.