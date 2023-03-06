Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club announces March meeting

The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club will hold it’s next meeting on March 8, at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Athens United Methodist Church, located at 118 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. The Board Meeting for the club will take place at 6 p.m.

The agenda for this month’s meeting will include completing events for the annual show, planned for March 25 and 26 in the Wysox Fire Hall. The program will offer members a chance to dig through their finds from years ago to find a forgotten prizewinner.

Come and see what has been unseen for some time and hear the story about it. Snacks are always welcome and the public is invited, as well as new members.