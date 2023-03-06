Helping Hands Food Pantry accepting requests for Easter food boxes

The Helping Hands Food Pantry, serving the surrounding communities of Berkshire, Richford and Speedsville, is now accepting requests for Easter food boxes.

Residents may sign up by stopping in at the pantry at 11 Jewett Hill Rd. during the regular hours of Monday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m., or by calling Emily at (607) 657-8158 or Joan at (607) 657-2501.

Requests must be made by March 24. The pick up of food boxes will be on Saturday, April 1, at the pantry located in the lower level of the Berkshire Community Hall.

Pickup times will be assigned at signup.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the pantry can call the numbers above.