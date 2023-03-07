Catholic Charities announces Tioga County’s 1st annual Prom 5K 

Get ready to lace up your sneakers on Sunday, April 23.

Catholic Charities of Tioga County is planning a 5K to benefit their OPWDD (Office for People With Developmental Disabilities) programs for both students and adults, as well as sharing the proceeds with all of the Tioga County New York schools and their After Prom / Graduation Parties. It is planned that $10 from each registration will go to the school district that each participant selects.

But wait, there’s more!

This race will also serve as a collection point for any cleaned, gently used prom dresses and formal wear! Tioga County has many students that will not attend their proms for the sole reason of not being able to afford the attire. Catholic Charities recognizes this need and is offering a way to help! All of the clothing and shoes that are dropped off at the event will be brought back to the Clothing Closet in Nichols and will be available FREE of charge to any student in the community.

The event is taking place on April 23, with registration and packet pick up at 9 a.m., and a race time of 10 a.m.

Please contact Michelle McLaren with business sponsorship inquiries for this event by calling (607) 272-5062 ext. 311.

For more information about the programs and services offered by CCTT, visit their website www.catholiccharitiestt.org or call (607) 272-5062.