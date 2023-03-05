Candor Community Services to honor 2023 Citizens of the Year

Candor Community Services has named two friends as its 2023 Citizens of the Year, Joe Morrison and Dick Zavatto. A public reception will be held in their honor in the Allen Memorial Baptist Church gym, located on Foundry Street in Candor, N.Y. on Saturday, March 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. Remarks and a recognition ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by a celebration of Dick and Joe. Refreshments will be served.

Both men are seen around town in many places, from their service roles in various organizations to their visits to local diners.

Joe has volunteered for many years with the Candor Resource Center (Food Pantry) and has been on the Candor Free Library Board of Trustees for a decade. He is also a past Village of Candor Trustee and member of the Friends of the Candor Free Library.

Dick played a key role in bringing the Candor Veterans Memorial to Maple Grove Cemetery. This monument has become a gathering place for ceremonies and for honoring local veterans. He has been involved in other ways with the Candor Chamber of Commerce including the Daffodil Festival and Candor Forward, as well as with the Candor Historical Society and the Friends of the Candor Free Library.

Dick also promotes numerous Candor organizations, businesses, and community events on social media as an administrator, including creating and growing several Facebook pages.

Candor Community Services Corporation is a registered 501(c)(3) founded in 1976 with a broad mandate to improve the Candor community. CCSC annually recognizes a citizen of the year, awards college scholarships to community volunteers, and collaborates with other individuals and organizations to make Candor a better place.

New board members, donations and ideas are always welcome. Contact president Melvin Foster at candorite@gmail.com to learn more.