What’s Happening for the week of March 5, 2023

MARCH

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., 2nd Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas. They also have a “leave some, take some” produce stand.

Children’s Storytime, 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Drop-In Teen / Tween Time, 4 to 6 p.m., 2nd and 4th Thursday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Friday Morning Tech Hour, 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. There will be no Tech Hour on March 24 and March 31.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

MARCH 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 7

Seminar on Mental Health in partnership with Concern, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn by email to bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call (570) 888-2256.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Crash Course in Credit (in person only), 6 p.m. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc and select the class or call (607) 757-5359.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Covered Dish Supper and Meeting, 6 p.m. supper and 7:30 p.m. meeting, 78 Piper St, Sayre. Marty Borko, vice president of Carantouan Greenway, will present a program at 7:30 p.m. on Invasive Species. For more information, call (607) 425-7426. Meetings are free and the public is invited.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Owego Elks Club, 223 Front St., Owego. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MARCH 8

Tioga County Property Development Corporation, special meeting of the Board of Directors, 10 a.m., Economic Development Conference Room #109, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego. For more information, contact Brittany Woodburn at (607) 687-8256 or email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov.

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club meeting, 7 p.m. with a board meeting at 6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Agenda will include completing events for their March 25 and 26 show in the Wysox Fire Hall. All are welcome.

Athens Senior Citizens Club Dish to Pass St. Patrick’s lunch, noon, Airport Community Center Hall. Music will be provided by Sherry Spencer on her flute, and as she tells Irish stories.

iPad and iPhone Basics for the New User (virtual only), 3 p.m., GFJ Library, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Candor Emergency Medical Services, 58 Main St., Candor. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Candor Library Board Meeting, 7 p.m. in the Candor Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Open to the public.

MARCH 9

Mindfulness and Breathing Exercises at the Library with Zen Den Rural Yoga Tribe, 9:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn by email to bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call (570) 888-2256.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Tioga Downs, 2384 W River Rd., Nichols. For more information, visit www.redcross.org.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thurs., 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Take out only.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about Dr. Seuss on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

MARCH 10

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about Dr. Seuss, and have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

MARCH 10 and 11

The Friends of the Coburn Free Library Book Sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego. The sale is easy to access from the rear parking lot via the new elevator annex entryway. For more information, call the library at (607) 687-3520.

MARCH 11

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Candor High School Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the high school gymnasium, 1 Academy St., Candor. Admission is free for everyone.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Screening of Mysteries of Mental Illness: Who’s Normal, 2 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn by email to bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call (570) 888-2256.

Candor Community Services 2023 Citizens of the Year, 2 to 4 p.m. reception, Allen Memorial Baptist Church gym, 11 Foundry St., Candor.

MARCH 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 13

WIC Program Clinic- Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will be accepting applications for the WIC program at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 155 Chemung St., Waverly, from 1 to 6 p.m. For more information, call (607) 687-3147 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Chicken Parmesan takeout meal, pick-up from 4 to 6 p.m. or until gone, Nichols Presbyterian Church, Nichols. Price increased to $12. Call to pre-order at (607) 699-3302.

The Ink Drinkers Book Club Discussion, 5 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

MARCH 14

The Third Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Bilingual Book Club, 11:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre.

MARCH 15

2023 Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting monthly, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. Contact Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-3553 for more information. Free community meal. 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Take out only. All are welcome.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 16

St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon – Join TOI as they celebrate with a festive meal including Corned Beef and Cabbage, Boiled Potatoes and Carrots, and a festive dessert, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Reservations are required by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 320, before Friday, March 10. Suggested donation of $5 for age 60 and over, and a fee of $7 for ages under 60.

WIC Program Clinic – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will be accepting applications for the WIC program at the INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call (607) 687-3147 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

Goodreads: Meet Your Next Favorite Book (Virtual Only), 1 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class to join the class.

Family Learning Session: Where Does Food Come From, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

MARCH 17

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E Tioga St., Spencer, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy good food and great company. NY Connects will be onsite to provide information and referrals to area resources and services. Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.

MARCH 18

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Movie Night: Showing of God’s Not Dead, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Feel free to bring your favorite snacks and come on down and enjoy the movie.

Sayre Historical Society Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Sayre Elks Lodge, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. All are welcome and reservations are required. Call Tom Collins at (570) 888-6821 to make a reservation. The cost for the event is $20 per person. Reservation deadline is March 11, 2023.

MARCH 18 and 19

New York State Maple Weekends, Sweetrees Maple Products Open House, 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire; open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Activities include tours, samples, and demonstrations. For more information, call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060.

MARCH 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 21

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Club, Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Chef Jernard A. Wells, Southern Inspired, 4 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit them to find out from 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MARCH 22

Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required by March 21 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to register. Bring a cart or bags to carry food. The food pantry is hosted by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Apalachin Lions.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 23

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Take out only.

MARCH 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Chili Cook-Off, 2:30 to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. The cost is $10 for tastings and judging; there will also be Mac and Cheese and Corn Bread.

Campville Fire Station Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Station #1, 6153 St. Rte. 17C, Endicott. The cost is $15 per person. Takeout.

Books to Action community project discussion, Sayre Public Library, 10 a.m., 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn by email to bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call (570) 888-2256.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 430 Montrose Turnpike, Owego. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Drop-In Adult Coloring Club, 1 to 3 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

The Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bag sale starting at 12:30 p.m., Nichols Methodist Church, 59 N. Main St., Nichols. There will be a variety of soups to choose from, as well as a grilled cheese sandwich or slices of bakery bread, a drink and dessert. Along with lunch will be a huge selection of hardcover and paperback books to purchase. The proceeds will be used for the community fund.

MARCH 25 and 26

53rd Annual Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Show, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wysox Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall, 111 Lake Rd., Wysox, Pa. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students, and ages under eight are free. Call (507) 928-9238 for more information.

New York State Maple Weekends, Sweetrees Maple Products Open House, 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire; open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Activities include tours, samples, and demonstrations. For more information, call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060.

MARCH 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 28

Recognizing Scams with Visions FCU, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Many Voices Book Club, 7 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

MARCH 29

MyChart: Manage Your Healthcare Easily (Virtual Only), 1 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class to join the class.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 30

Google Maps Basics (Virtual Only), 3 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class to join the class.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For more information, visit redcross.org.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thurs., 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Take out only.

MARCH 31

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza, Route 434, Apalachin. To benefit Camp Ahwaga.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Apalachin Fire Department, 230 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Spring Data Cleaning, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.