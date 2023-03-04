Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care Center receives UHMS Accreditation

Guthrie recently announced that the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care Center has received accreditation from the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS).

UHMS accreditation demonstrates that the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care Center has met or exceeded the highest standards of care and patient safety through rigorous evaluation of our operations, including equipment, staff and training to ensure that the utmost quality is maintained within the specialty of undersea and hyperbaric medicine.

Joseph Sawyer, president, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, stated, “This accreditation demonstrates Guthrie’s commitment to providing the highest quality of patient care at Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care Center. I am proud of our team members for achieving this significant milestone and for their commitment to our patients.”

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves the use of medical oxygen administered in a pressure chamber at levels higher than atmospheric pressure. This pressure helps oxygen dissolve more rapidly into the blood, advancing its absorption into damaged tissues to promote healing of wounds, serious infections, pressure – related scuba diving injuries, arterial gas embolism, and other illnesses. A well-maintained chamber and trained support staff are essential in the daily operation of this important treatment.

Participating in the UHMS accreditation program is voluntary and takes months of preparation. Guthrie’s team of caregivers worked together prior to the accreditation survey to ensure compliance with UHMS-related standards of practice and safety measures

