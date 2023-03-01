Readers’ Column for the week of February 26, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I was watching the news about electric cars, what about people who live up here in the colder cities and states? A heater will draw a lot of electricity. How far can you make it on a trip without charging it if you are running that heater all the time while you are driving? Those idiots are telling you nothing. I’m telling you, they just want to line their pockets; $17,000 for a new battery! Are you going to mortgage your house for a new battery? That man in the White House is not making sense! I imagine he’s chewed a lot of crayons in his time.

~

This is concerning the controversy over the big dead tree at the end of John Street. The village claims it’s on the other side of the sidewalk. I did some research on that, and the village has responsibility for 25 feet from the center of the street, which the tree falls within. I hope the mayor is watching what is going on there and does something.

~

I’m responding to the person in Berkshire who needed help on their horse farm. I would be happy to help. I live in Newark Valley and I love horses and I’ve had them for years, and I would like to be involved again. My name is Laurie and my number is (607) 642-5340.

~

Yesterday, Feb. 18, I was expecting a DVD I ordered and never got. I believe it was stolen. If you are the thief that stole my DVD you better bring it back or else I’m going to press charges. I have told the police about this incident, so you better watch out!

~

If you would like to study the bible for free through the mail or in person, please call the Discover Bible School at (607) 687-3078.

~

I’m calling in regards to the person that wants help on a horse farm. I’d like to look more into this. You can call Hal at (607) 221-9811.

~

Big thanks to Frank and Ruthie Williams for all the times you delivered The Owego Pennysaver all over the village and through all kinds of weather. Thank you so much!

~

I saw in this column where someone suggested that if you don’t agree with what’s going on in the Village of Newark Valley, that they should move. So don’t voice your opinion or your displeasure with what’s going on, JUST MOVE? What’s needed is for all of us to be more civil to one another.

~

The Newark Valley village is “happy” with a 5.49% increase, down from the 10%-plus proposed. It’s all a numbers game, start way high and drop it. “Most people” believe it’s a bargain! It should be half of that 5.49%.

~

Please stop leaving your empty cigarette packs, bottles, cans, fast food wrappers, and other assorted garbage at the sides of the roads, in people’s yards, or anywhere it does not belong. It is your garbage, so take it home! Let’s clean up Tioga County!

~

Please, for the love of all that’s good, can somebody fix the timer on the light at the Chopper plaza on 17C? There is no reason to wait 30 or 40 seconds after someone exits the plaza to switch to green, and there is even less reason for it to stop 17C west traffic altogether when nobody is exiting the plaza. PLEASE adjust that light.

~

“Groundhog Day is a tradition that was brought to the United States in the 1800s by German settlers. The boring German settlers; the fun ones brought us beer.” — Jimmy Kimmel

~

“I read that he’s only right 40 percent of the time. When they heard that, Weather.com was like, ‘You’re hired – when can you start?’” — Jimmy Fallon

~

Thank God this column is out there. I was really disturbed this week when I read that someone did not like a person exercising their right to criticize the village board. They should take a look at the 1st amendment, which protects five freedoms – speech, religion, the press, assembly, and the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. Take a look at the 1st amendment and what people are trying to do; they are trying to prevent people from free speech. Somebody is wrong here.

National Political Viewpoints

If Donald were in office we would have handed Ukraine to Putin, and by now Putin would have started on the next country he wants to annex.

~

So the democratic expert on climate control is a 20-year-old named Greta Thunberg, who has absolutely no training in anything. Yep, just like most of the people that work for the democrats.

~

So the brilliant Biden just spent $450,000 on a missile to shoot down a weather balloon from a club that cost around $100. What a joke!

~

Approximately 27.4 million people watched Biden’s State of the Union speech. That is the lowest count in 30 years. Trump had 45.5 million; now, what does that tell you? And everybody thought Trump would get us into a war? If you are watching the news it doesn’t look good for Ukraine with Russia.

~

I’m just amazed that anyone can think that Biden and Harris are doing any good for our country. Please, explain that to me, because I just don’t get it. People are living worse off than they ever were, and I feel very bad for the American people right now that can’t make ends meet.

~

So, Joe is in Ukraine giving them more money now. It seems to me that he cares more about Ukraine than he does America. I wonder if they have something on him. Seems likely.

~

Last week a reader suffering terribly from Trump Derangement Syndrome likened him to the world’s worst and murderous tyrants. Unlike our Democratic presidents, since Carter, Trump made his fortune while not in office. While some may define him as a loose cannon, he demonstrated a moral code and Christian values. Trump’s salary for presidency was $1 a year. Unfortunately Trump was a huge failure, as he could not undo Obama’s weaponization of the Fed. Agencies.

~

To the writer who included Former President Trump in their group of megalomaniacs (those possessing delusional fantasies of wealth, power, and omnipotence): He is not delusional, nor omnipotent; he IS wealthy and powerful, and authoritative – the signs of a successful businessman, AND leader! Biden should take a few lessons from him. As for atrocities, how about our Southern border? Our President has spent more time and taxpayer money on Ukraine than he has the border. He should be ashamed.

~

We only have one world. If Trump were president, Russia would own Ukraine and NATO would be dissolved. That’s a terrifying thought.

~

I am 72. When I buy groceries, I choke. It’s not that I can’t afford it, it’s just the prices are so high I feel violated. It is impossible to buy a Hershey’s bar at $2. Today the light bulb went on. Who are the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic? Big corporations. Now it is predominantly the store brands that are in your face. Variety is gone. Clothing that I previously bought from Duluth Trader and Eddie Bauer is gone and replaced by Walmart and poor quality Amazon brands. What happened to the anti monopoly laws to protect us? I guess the palms of democracy, Biden and Congress have been well greased.

~

While the American’s in East Palestine, Ohio are under life threatening conditions from the train derailment their Governor DeWine has asked for federal help only to be told [Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time]. The U.S. President has ignored this disaster, like many in the country he is supposed to be protecting. Instead of going to Ohio to see what we can do for them, he goes off to the Ukraine. He has given them another 5 million and yet we can’t help our own? Same with the borders; he provided help to the Ukraine to protect their borders, but nothing for America.

~

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a $12 hobbyist balloon; it only took a $308,000 missile to shoot it down. Panic, panic, panic.

~

I am really struggling wondering how Americans that were so intelligent got so blind. Three years ago we were producing all of our fossil fuels. No more, plus the reserves have been sold or given away. Borders were under control (for the most part). No more. Families are struggling to provide for themselves, yet us taxpayers are paying for all these illegal immigrants. Does it occur to anyone else how many of them are being sent here to take us OUT? Between all the drugs and firearms being smuggled into our country daily. China was allowed to purchase 192,000 acres of land across from a U.S. Military Base on Oct. 29, 2022. Why? We have China spy balloons collecting information on our military etc. Speaking of which, think of the millions of dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan, which can be used against us. Now China and Russia are joining forces, wondering for what reason? I personally feel this administration is all about spending money and Ukraine, and not the welfare and safety of the Americans. We all better start praying harder for our country, because if this continues there won’t be an America.

~

How can otherwise intelligent citizens of this country continue to support Trump and his GQP? Please educate yourselves with PBS News, a newspaper, or other source that is not FOX news. How sad to see what the Republican Party has become under his leadership – conspiracy theories, Q-Anon, George Santos, etc.

~

Did I read that correctly in last week’s column? Someone was wondering when Trump had lied. He lied when he said there were good people on both sides after Charlottesville. He lied when he said he didn’t know Stormy Daniels. He lied when he said that the 2020 election was stolen. I could go on and on, you Trumpsters always believe him. He never has to take responsibility or take ownership of his lies and errors. Why do you all continue to make excuses for him? He is a bully, a liar, and a poor excuse for a would-be president of our country. Come on, once and for all pull away from FOX News, whose main personalities admitted in e-mail and text messages to others that they knew the election was not stolen. If Trump is speaking, he is lying! Do not fall for it any longer! He tricked you once or twice; do not let him continue to do so! You are better than that!

~

I am not a very educated man, but one thing I have come to realize is that the founding fathers of this country were a gift from God, and today we have the dumbest people in the country running Washington. Let’s look at the servicemen who went to war to preserve what we have today; I consider it a travesty that the current administration is doing its best to become a socialist society. The lies and picky politics that has become the norm do nothing to promote prosperity, and it is an insult to the servicemen who fought and died to preserve our freedom. The only thing I can say at this time is thank you to veterans of World War 1, World War 2, Korea, Vietnam, and Modern Wars; thank you, and I am sure if our founding fathers were alive they would say the same.

~

Does any politician, on either side, find it grossly unfair that seniors, many of whom started working and paying taxes as teenagers, are forced onto Medicare? It has no coverage for dental or glasses (just when we need those) without finding additional coverage on our own during a certain “window” annually, and exposing us to scammers. Yet, folks from other lands are allowed to stream over our borders and are put up in hotels and have complete medical care?

~

Only a fool would give up a weapon in order for the government to protect them. The government cannot even stop a telemarketer.

~

I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States and will do the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. He said it, but he didn’t know what it meant.

~

President Biden has created historic job growth; 517,000 jobs were added in January 2023 alone. This is a staggeringly huge amount; almost four times what was forecasted. His economic plan is certainly working, and working very well. New jobs are being added as inflation is going down and dropping significantly. So far 800,000-plus manufacturing jobs have been added during President Biden’s presidency. He’s created a new economy that works for the average American, not just the mega wealthy that the republicans cut taxes for and care about the most. Vote democratic for the best economy for the workers of America.

~

Shame on U. S. Congressional Representative Marc Molinaro whose survey asks, “Do you support or oppose Governor Hochul’s and the Biden Administration’s proposed bans on gas stoves.” This is called a “push-poll” survey where the false or incomplete wording of the question is designed to induce one answer and assumes the public is ignorant of this political trickery that inflames and divides the public.