 Ice Bowl scores donations for hunger 

While many of us were hunkered down inside with the single to low-double digit temperatures that hit in early February, 44 snow-troopers braved the frosty cold to play a round of Disc Golf, and all in a mission to fight hunger.

The Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club, a not-for-profit, took to the Campville Commons Disk Golf Club Course to host their 4th Annual Ice Bowl. The event, held Feb. 4, raised $5,000 for Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM).

Rick Powell, Tournament director, presented a check to Sister Mary O’Brien, TCRM director, on Feb. 17. Also attending the check presentation were TCRM Board Member Terri Czuhanich and Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding and Weitsman Recycling, and a major sponsor of the event.

Powell remarked, “We had 44 players participate, and 37 sponsors who supported the event.”

Another primary sponsor of the event was Atkore, along with Gold Sponsors Katie’s Kreations, Tioga State Bank, Rapid Rivers Disc Golf, DJP Financial, the Vestal office of Edward Jones, and Cheryl May. There were also several hole sponsors.

Powell shared that participants traveled to the Campville Commons from other areas of Upstate New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, to name a few, and were also eligible to receive prizes.

The Ice Bowl is a series of disc golf events held annually during the months of January through March, with a mission of raising funds to fight hunger. In 2022, 175 Ice Bowl events took place all over North America and Europe.

Disc golf features golf discs, which are smaller, heavier and aerodynamically superior to the traditional Frisbees used for playing catch, and are thrown toward a steel basket or target on an 18-hole course.

Designed for enjoyment by people of all ages and abilities, Powell explained that the sport is a lot of fun and quite challenging. In addition, the sport is inexpensive to play, and Powell said its popularity soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powell commented, “Our Club installed the Campville Commons Disc Golf Course in 2017, and in 2019, in cooperation with Broome County’s Nathaniel Cole Park, Disk Golf Course construction began and was completed in 2022.”

The Nathaniel Cole location is a championship level course, Powell noted, and the Club raised $10,000 to support the project.

The Club, Powell explained, was established in 2014, and today is about 50 members strong and growing. Members are involved in taking care of courses, running leagues and smaller local and regional events, and working with communities to install new courses.

Powell thanks the many businesses and individuals that supported the event with either cash donations or prize contributions.

For information, or a schedule of upcoming events, visit the Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club on Facebook, or call (607) 972-7525.