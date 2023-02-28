Senior Citizens Foundation grant applications now available

The Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF) invites community agencies and non-profit organizations to apply now for project funding for 2023.

TCSCF funding can be considered only for organizations that serve the older population of Tioga County, New York. Programs and projects designed to improve the lives of senior citizens or address their needs can be considered.

Visit www.tcseniorfoundation.com for application information. Grant applications and supporting documents may be filed electronically on the website or the completed application may be printed and mailed along with required documents.

To receive a blank application by mail, address a request to TCSCF, P.O. Box 117, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Questions should be directed to seniorcitizensfoundation@yahoo.com.