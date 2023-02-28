Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 13, 2023 through Feb. 19, 2023 there were 111 calls for service, four Motor Vehicle Accidents, and seven traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Harvey J. Smith, age 42 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Sex Offender Failing to Report a Change of Address (D – Felony) following an investigation of a Sex Offender Registry Violation. Smith was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Male, age 57 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody on a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A Female, age 48 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody on a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to Herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Katelyn J. Miller, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Police for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor), Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor). Miller was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jacob A. Latier, age 25 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop. Latier was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Matthew J. Ball, age 31 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D – Felony), Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), No License Plate (Violation), and Broken Windshield (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Ball was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

David P. Kolb, age 51 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Endicott Police while officers were investigating a complaint of a Suspicious Person on Front Street. Kolb was turned over to Endicott Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Male, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody on a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to Himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

On Feb. 20, 2023, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Owego Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Spencer Avenue for an Overdose, with a male down, barely breathing. Upon arriving on scene, Officer’s learned that another person administered several doses of Naloxone. Owego EMS arrived and assessed the patient.