Governor Hochul announces $100 million to repave roads impacted by extreme weather; Tioga County to receive $1.7 million for roadwork in Candor and Spencer

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced $100 million in State funding has been released to support the renewal of State roadways impacted by extreme weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement.

In Tioga County, $1.7 million has been included in this funding to resurface Route 96 from Route 21 to Route 34 in the Towns of Candor and Spencer and the Village of Spencer, Tioga County.

“We are making historic investments in transportation infrastructure to create safer roads and smooth, hassle-free commutes for all travelers,” Governor Hochul stated in a press release, adding, “New York is home to extreme weather year-round, and this $100 million in funding will be vital to helping ensure that our road conditions are safe for our hardest-hit communities.”