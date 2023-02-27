Governor Hochul highlights Southern Tier investments as part of FY 2024 Executive Budget; Budget Includes Over $151 Million for Department of Transportation Capital Projects in the Southern Tier; Over $23 Million for Local Road and Pothole Repairs

Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced details of key proposals from her fiscal year 2024 Executive Budget to grow jobs and boost the economy in the Southern Tier of New York. In line with the 2023 State of the State, the budget includes a major investment to increase housing supply and expand economic opportunity and innovation in the region.

“Through these transformative investments in housing, innovation, education, and infrastructure, we are building a better, brighter future for everyone who lives in the Southern Tier,” Governor Hochul stated in a press release, adding, “With this funding, cities and towns across the region can revitalize their neighborhoods, create more opportunity for New Yorkers, and make their communities safer, more affordable, and more livable to ensure everyone has the opportunity to pursue the New York Dream.”

Several of the budget proposals Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday are in line with the Economic Innovation Plan announced in the 2023 State of the State to grow jobs and businesses by expanding economic opportunity and innovation across New York State through targeted investments, business support and other programming aimed at high-growth industries.

The Governor’s budget includes several initiatives to invest in higher education and improve local attractions across the state. For the Southern Tier, the plan includes $1.4 billion in School Aid for the Southern Tier; $95.8 million Foundation Aid increase for the Southern Tier; over $151 million in DOT capital projects, including $45 million for pavement renewal on Route 17, $10.3 million to replace and repair bridges throughout the region, $50 million for Binghamton University to continue establishing a hub for battery technology innovation, over $23 million for local paving and pothole repairs, $24 million in capital investments at regional colleges, including $13 million for Binghamton University, $10 million for Cornell University, $963,000 for Broome Community College, $250,000 for Tompkins Community College, and $177,000 Corning Community College.

Also included in the budget is $16 million for addiction services funding, $10 million to improve the Fire Academy in Montour Falls, $6 million for the Binghamton Flood Control Project, $1.2 million for Neighborhood and Rural Preservation housing funding, $400,000 for the Harriet Tubman Center for Freedom and Equity of Binghamton University, and $600,000 for Taughannock Falls State Park.

Additional budget news can be found at www.governor.ny.gov.