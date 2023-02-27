Village of Waverly awarded $4.5 Million NY Forward Grant

The Village of Waverly has been awarded a $4.5 million dollar grant from New York State through NY Forward, a new program aimed at rejuvenating smaller and rural communities. The NY Forward funding will allow Waverly to develop a strategic investment plan and implement key catalytic projects that advance its vision for downtown revitalization.

“Projects selected for NY Forward funding will transform the downtown and support a vibrant local economy,” Patrick Ayres, mayor for the Village of Waverly, wrote in a press release.

NY Forward is a component of New York State’s economic development efforts, working together with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) to accelerate and expand the revitalization of New York’s downtowns. The program serves smaller communities with historic character that distinguishes them from the larger, more urban central business districts typically funded through DRI.

The Village of Waverly collaborated with TEAM Tioga to map out a vision and plan for downtown revitalization based on community feedback; this preliminary list of projects was included in the initial application.

In the coming months, according to Ayres, the Village of Waverly will begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize its downtown through a slate of readily implementable projects. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the effort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners.

Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, stated, “This $4.5 million grant is concrete recognition of the Village of Waverly’s preparedness and hard work. This investment will help this community build upon its existing momentum and have a transformative effect on our County as a whole.”

The Village of Waverly’s Mayor, Patrick Ayres, stated, “Over the years the Village has coordinated and successfully implemented numerous large capital improvement projects. With the continued support of our partners, the Village is ready and looking forward to implementing the NY Forward program.”

Visit www.ny.gov/programs/ny-forward to learn more about the NY Forward planning process.