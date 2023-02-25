Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Annual Spring Cleanup

Young adult volunteers assist with a previous Spring Cleanup, hosted annually by Tioga County Rural Ministry. Provided photo.

If you are 65 years of age and older and live in the Town of Owego or Apalachin, you qualify for Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Annual Spring Cleanup. 

On Saturday, April 1, adult volunteers and some teens from our community will assist with outside yard work. You must be available between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While March 10 is the deadline, TCRM encourages early registration since they are limiting participation to the first 45 applicants. 

To register, contact Sister Mary or Rachel at Tioga County Rural Ministry by calling (607) 687-3021.

