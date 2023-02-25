Friends of the Coburn Free Library announce upcoming book sale

The Friends of the Coburn Free Library are happy to announce another opportunity to stock up on books (children thru adult), movies, and recorded books. The shelves are bursting with many choices, all sorted and shelved, making it easy to find your favorite author and / or genre.

Check out the sale on Friday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 11, from 1 to 5 p.m. The library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego, and the sale is easy to access from the rear parking lot via the new elevator annex entryway.

For more information, call the library at (607) 687-3520.