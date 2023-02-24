Guthrie holds Nurse Resident hiring event

Guthrie invites future nurse residents to attend a Nurse Resident Hiring Event on Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie campus in Sayre, Pa.

In a press release from Guthrie Communications, they wrote, “Whether you’ve accepted a position in the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (RPH) Nurse Residency program and are interested in a direct-hire position, or you have not yet interviewed for the program and would like to be considered for a direct-hire or rotation position, this hiring event is for you.”

Guthrie’s year long Nurse Residency Program educates and supports newly licensed registered nurses through the transition from student to professional RN. The program provides nurse residents with the opportunity to develop critical thinking skills and debrief on challenges and successes.

This interactive, in-person event will allow attendees to visit with members of RPH’s hospital units, participate in interviews by nurse manager panels for direct-hire or rotation positions, and have exclusive access to tours of the hospital departments. Participating units include ICU, Trauma, Cardiovascular, Behavioral Science Unit, and others.

Registration is preferred, with walk-ins accepted as time allows. Visit www.Guthrie.org/ColorYourCareer to register or for more information.