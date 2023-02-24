Athens Senior Citizens Club News

The Athens Senior Citizens Club met on Feb. 8 at the Fortune Chinese Buffet for a Valentines Day get together. They had 19 members present and three guests; Joyce and Arwood Parrish of Monroeton, Pa., and David Fontani of Athens, Pa.

Ted opened the meal with prayer. Club members noted that they always love the variety of food at the buffet, and thank them for their service and for letting them meet there.

Ted and Burt presented Ginny Malone with a Certificate of Excellence plaque, a box of valentine candy, and bouquet of fresh flowers for a job well done as Secretary and Treasurer for the group for many years. She was also recognized for her commitment to her family, her friends, and to The Valley Chorus.

They sang Happy Birthday to their February seniors with birthdays; Ted Benjamin (7), Doris Smith (9), Burt Cole (17), Leona Dunham (17), Sandra Keener (21), Tina Gabriel (21), and Ruth Cleveland (24). They wished Sandra and Gerald Keener a Happy Anniversary on Feb. 23.

Prayers for members on the mend list included Bob Whipple, Lucille Chrispell, Don and Della Scudder, and Bill Wall.

“God Bless all our missing members,” the club stated in their newsletter.

The club also wrote, in their newsletter, “We voted to not use the membership cards as we stopped them during COVID. We will have two members reaching the young age of 100 years old this year. We also have nine members over 90 year old.”

The March 8, 2023 meeting celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is on the second Wednesday, at the Airport Senior Community hall at noon. Sherry Spencer, who will tell interesting stories of her Irish background and will perform on her flute, will provide entertainment.

Guests are asked to bring a dish to pass, table service, and a beverage. Coffee will be furnished.