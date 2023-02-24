Governor Hochul announces opening of first Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary In The Southern Tier; Binghamton Dispensary opened February 10

Governor Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses in the Southern Tier would open in Binghamton.

Within the announcement, a spokesperson wrote, “The opening of the store advances New York State’s Seeding Opportunity Initiative and the state’s goals of equity in cannabis licensing, which prioritizes providing licenses to justice-involved individuals who are people with a cannabis conviction or a close relative of someone with one, and non-profits that serve justice-involved individuals.”

The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval, clearing the way for the store’s opening on Feb. 10.

“With the opening of new dispensaries like Just Breathe in Binghamton, we continue to expand the nation’s most equitable and inclusive cannabis industry here in New York,” Governor Hochul said. “New York remains committed to supporting independent business dispensary owners, New York farmers who poured their heart into their harvest, and every adult who wants to enjoy legally purchased cannabis in and from the Empire State.”

The dispensary opening in Binghamton – Just Breathe at 75 Court St. – is owned and operated by a partnership between an experienced local entrepreneur, Damien Cornwell, and the Non-Profit Broome County Urban League.

Cornwell has helped to spearhead initiatives with the BCUL, providing justice-involved individuals with resources, education and pathways to careers over the past two decades. The store will open in the same location as a currently licensed cannabinoid hemp retailer, which has successfully been introducing cannabis-derived products, such as CBD oil and flower, to the community since 2020.

A first in the Southern Tier, the licensed dispensary is for customers in the heart of a revitalized Binghamton downtown with products sourced from farmers in the area and across New York State.

President and CEO of the Broome County Urban League, Jennifer Lesko, stated, “The legalization of marijuana presents an economic opportunity for all New York residents, and The Broome County Urban League is excited to be a part of it. The potential of this industry is vast, and unlike anything we have ever seen. Our mission has always been to help people become gainfully employed, and this industry can do just that. Specifically, it can change the economic landscape of Broome County, and we are certainly proud to be part of this promising future.”

Partner in Just Breathe, Damien Cornwell, stated, “I am thrilled and honored to bring legal, safe, and locally sourced products to my community. The economic opportunities presented by this business in the form of new jobs and local tax revenue just build on the decades of work we’ve done with the Broome County Urban League to uplift the underserved communities in our area. ‘Just Breathe’ will offer, for the first time ever here in the Southern Tier, a safe and regulated place to buy cannabis.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “Having this retail store in Broome County will help farmers and provide revenue for the County that supports critical services we provide for our residents. I appreciate the Governor’s work to ensure that this industry is safe and reliable for consumers, while also supporting local business owners.”

Governor Hochul announced the opening of the first entrepreneur Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary license in New York State in January. Prior to that, the first licensed dispensary in the state, operated by the non-profit Housing Works, opened in late December. The CAURD license is a central pillar of the New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative. Through the Initiative, New York’s first legal adult-use retail dispensaries will be operated by those most impacted by the enforcement of the prohibition of cannabis or nonprofit organizations whose services include support for the formerly incarcerated. These dispensaries are making legal adult-use sales with cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.

To be eligible, applicants must either have a cannabis conviction themselves, or be the close family member of someone who does, and own or have owned a business that had a net profit for at least two years. Nonprofits are eligible for CAURD licenses if they have a history of serving current or formerly incarcerated individuals, including creating vocational opportunities for them; have at least one justice involved board member; at least five full time employees; and have operated a social enterprise that had net assets or profit for at least two years.