Three Part Apple Growing Series

Want to learn more about growing apple trees? Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga has a series that will teach participants about the aspects of planting and caring for their own apple orchard. The series also goes into the field with a demonstration on pruning apple trees, led by orchardist Bob Lyons of Southern Tier Apples in Van Etten, N.Y.

The series wraps up at Tioga County Rural Ministry as participants learn how to make grafts. You do not have to sign up for the whole series, just register for the classes you are interested in online at https://tioga.cce.cornell.edu/.

Planning your orchard will be held via Zoom on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. There is no charge for this.

Pruning your orchard will take place at Southern Tier Apples, 2479 Route 34, Van Etten, on March 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10.

A Grafting workshop (with some hands-on pruning as well) will take place at Tioga Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave. in Owego on March 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. the cost is $5 per person.