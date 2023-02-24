Owego Rotary Named Tioga Chamber’s February Nonprofit Spotlight 

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently Named Owego Rotary Club as the Chamber’s Nonprofit Spotlight for February 2023.

The Owego Rotary Club has been actively involved in the community for 102 years and is one of 35,000 clubs in more than 200 countries that make up Rotary International. Rotary is composed of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in our communities and around the world.

Some of Owego Rotary Club’s recent projects and activities include highway clean-up, serving strawberry shortcake during the Strawberry Festival, serving free hot apple cider at Lights on the River, purchasing and sending medical supplies to Ukraine, supporting the installation of a fresh water storage system in Tanzania, helping create a reading garden at Coburn Free Library, delivering personal care products to local food pantries, supporting area youth organizations in the community including local sports teams, sponsoring Interact Clubs at Owego Free Academy and Newark Valley high schools, awarding scholarships to local high school students, and managing a very successful Youth Exchange Program.

Tioga County Chamber President and CEO Sabrina Henriques recognized them for their incredible service to the community at the Belva Lockwood Inn in Owego on Valentine’s Day.