Attorney Cheryl Insinga announces campaign for State Supreme Court 

Earlier this month, Attorney Cheryl Insinga launched her campaign for New York State Supreme Court Justice in the Sixth Judicial District for the November 2023 election. The Sixth Judicial District encompasses all of Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. The vacancy will be created by the pending retirement of Broome County-based State Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Tait.

“The individuals who appear in State Supreme Court deserve to be heard by a judge with knowledge, experience, compassion and impartiality,” said Insinga. “I’m running for this position to bring my decades of relevant experience and qualifications to serve all those whose circumstances may place them in State Supreme Court.”

Insinga has 25 years of legal experience and has practiced in State Supreme Court. She currently serves as a partner at the Binghamton-based law firm Coughlin & Gerhart, where she has worked for the past 16 years. She was a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and is its Public Law Practice Group Co-Leader.

Her primary focus at the firm is representing schools, towns, villages, counties, authorities, fire/EMS agencies and other municipal entities. Aside from legal representation, she provides training and educational seminars to municipal clients and has presented to the Broome County Bar Association and Association of Towns, among other organizations. She has also served as an Adjunct Instructor of Education, Law and Ethics at Binghamton University.

Earlier in her career, Insinga served in the public sector as Special Counsel in the New York State Senate, Executive Deputy Broome County Clerk, and First Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of Binghamton. She also worked for several years at the law office of O’Connor, Gacioch, Pope & Tait, where she served alongside retiring State Supreme Court Justice Jeff Tait before he was elected to the bench.

“There are few attorneys in our region with the depth and breadth of experience that Cheryl Insinga brings to the table,” said Broome County Republican Chair Benji Federman. “From her extensive work helping municipalities across the Southern Tier to her exemplary track record in the public sector, Cheryl is the right choice to succeed Judge Tait as Broome County’s next State Supreme Court Justice.”

Insinga has also dedicated considerable efforts to volunteerism to help others in her community, including serving on the Boards of Directors of the Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program, Southern Tier AIDS Program and Broome County IDA and LDC. In 2022, Insinga received the Stanley B. Reiter Award at the Broome County Bar Association’s Annual Law Day in recognition of her extraordinary service to the Association.

A graduate of Catholic University of America and the University of Buffalo School of Law, Insinga, 48, resides in Vestal. She is admitted to the Bar in the State of New York Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department; Northern District of New York, Federal Court; Supreme Court of New Jersey; and United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Federal Court. She is a Republican.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.