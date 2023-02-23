Remembering James Mayberry Hollingsworth

It is fitting that we remember James Mayberry Hollingsworth, especially since February is Black History Month.

Humble, kind, intelligent, dignified and more were a few of the adjectives used to describe him when he passed away in 1962 at the age of 77. A black man, Mr. Hollingsworth was a well-known barber for 65 years in Owego.

His grandfather settled in Flemingville late in 1834 from Columbia, Pa. His father, Jeremiah, was also a barber who established the business in the 1860s with his brother Samuel J. (In 1871, Samuel left Owego for Arkansas where he became a famous lawyer and a judge.)

The shop was first located at 204 Front St. in Owego and featured a big diamond-patterned barber pole outside and included four chairs, with two of them being hydraulic and revolving. Shaves were five cents, haircuts ten cents, and fifteen cents to color a moustache!

While still in high school at OFA, James worked there at night and on Saturdays as an apprentice at the age of 16. The shop was later moved to 10 Lake St., including the diamond-patterned pole; but after the building was demolished in 1919 to build the post office, it was moved to 26 Lake St. where James continued the business for more than 50 years.

In fact, some of his friends affectionately referred to him as Mr. Lake Street. He was honored and proud to say that he cut hair for families of three generations and one of five generations. Every time he gave a child his first haircut, he would give them a penny and they would scamper over to a machine filled with colorful gumballs that stood by the door.

He never married; perhaps because he was so busy with the business, but he was much more than a barber. He was well read and even studied law for a time in the Darrow law office in Owego and owned a complete set of law books. He was also a member of the Tioga County Historical Society and knew a lot of facts about local history.

When Jim Raftis was a newspaper reporter for the Owego Gazette in the 1960s, he wrote a column calledThe Owego Owl and in it, recalled how he would stop by the barbershop and ask Hollingsworth to clarify some detail about history before putting it in the paper.

James was also an amateur photographer and served as secretary-treasurer for the Owego Camera Club. Taking long walks along both sides of the river, he often could be seen with his camera taking photos of the beautiful scenery. In 1937 he even won an award for his photograph of Pumpelly’s Glen.

He first lived at 72 William St. with his parents, Jeremiah and Sarah Hubbard Hollingsworth until they moved to 566 Fifth Ave. After his parents passed away, he continued to live there with his three brothers and two sisters: Miss Mary Hollingsworth, Mrs. Rebecca H. Gallwey, Paul, John and Hubbard.

James and his brothers served in World War I in the “colored” troops that the Germans had given the title, Black Devils. Honorably discharged in 1919, the Owego Gazette headline read, Owego’s Brave Colored Soldiers are home. The men went on to run successful businesses such as electricians, mechanics and, of course, a barber.

There had been a Hollingsworth barbershop in Owego for 100 years when James died on March 26, 1962. He was buried in Evergreen Cemetery, Owego, Section 16, Plot 8. Many who mourned his death were not just his customers, but also his friends. He had been a life-long member of the Vestry at St. Paul’s Church and often acted as an honorary pallbearer. He even made arrangements that any memorial donations from his funeral would go to the St. Paul’s Church organ fund.

No doubt there is much more that could be found to write about James Mayberry Hollingsworth; but this just about covers the most important facts, with the hope of sharing the life of a beautiful black gentleman who dearly loved his hometown and the people in it, and they loved him back!