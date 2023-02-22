Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Feb. 10, 2023, property located at 1052 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Austin Rentals LLC to Kayla Pond for $80,000.

On Feb. 10, 2023, property located at 183 Owl Creek Rd., Town of Spencer, from James Thompson and Anna Millage to Bruce and Jessica Aulenbach for $210,000.

On Feb. 10, 2023, property located at 1374 Main St., Town of Owego, from Thomas Slawta to Jennifer Hrobak and Charles Gardner for $106,000.

On Feb. 10, 2023, property located at 3471 Waverly Rd., Tioga, from Lois Woodcook to Thomas Baker and Sherry Martin -Baker for $103,250.

On Feb. 10, 2023, property located at 159 Temple St., Village of Owego, from Robie Rentals Inc. to Richard Arnold for $140,500.

On Feb. 10, 2023, property located at Tubbs Hill Road, Town of Richford, from Jack Gehm to First Grantee: Gary Felicetti for $65,000.

On Feb. 10, 2023, property located at 450 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Michelle Logan to Klossner Real Estate LLC for $50,000.

On Feb. 13, 2023, property located at 263 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from William and Michela Beach to Dustin Tartino for $121,000.

On Feb. 13, 2023, property located at 6 Johnson St., Village of Waverly, from James Talada to Derek Bowman for $70,040.

On Feb. 14, 2023, property located at 714 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Christopher and Heather Pealer to Douglas and Carol Eastway for $184,203.

On Feb. 14, 2023, property located at 199 Clinton Ave., Village of Waverly, from Andrew Russo to Allen Purdy for $114,000.

On Feb. 14, 2023, property located at 33 South Vanderkarr Rd., Tioga, from Kyle Dekar to Kaiden Story for $135,000.

On Feb. 15, 2023, property located at 138 S. Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from William and Chelsi Eaton to Erin and Rick Jr. Hoppes for $129,000.

On Feb. 15, 2023, property located at 97 Main St., Village of Candor, from Gloria Tubbs to Tacama Donahue for $200,000.

On Feb. 16, 2023, property located at 1733 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Wayne and Barbara Shipman to Bridget Shipman and Daniel Spaulding for $90,000.