Girl Scout Troop offers early Cookie sales

Girl Scout Troop 40514 recently announced they earned the ability to sell Girl Scout Cookies early this year.

The Troop will be selling cookies at Farmer Brown’s Market in Apalachin on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Troop will also be selling Cookies at Sweeney’s Market, located in the Sweeney’s Plaza on Route 434 in Apalachin, on Feb. 24 and 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. both days; and on March 3 and 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. both days, and while supplies last.

All proceeds support the Troop’s 2024 trip to France and Italy.

They will be selling Cookies again in April when the local Girl Scout Cookie Season starts.

Questions about booth sales can be sent via email to troop40514@gmail.com.