Love for God means to have Love for All; Comfort those affected by war and worldly calamities

God is the Highest spiritual energy in the Universe. If the Supreme Being did not exist, we would keep falling down in qualities and powers. Our attention is drawn to God when we want solace, real peace, power, and true love.

In the current earthquake disaster in Turkey / Syria, thousands of people are devastated by death and destruction, calling out to Allah to save their loved ones. To date, over 36,000 people have died!

Knowing how the vibrations from the power of thoughts radiate out and travel at a great speed with considerable impact, the call of time is to remember God and use his help. By being connected with his power, our thoughts of peace and compassion reach out and comfort those trapped by these horrific earthquakes and other worldly sorrows and calamities.

“But how can I possibly forge a relationship with God?”

Think about how to connect two electrical wires. All you have to do is remove the rubber insulation from the wires. What is the insulation? Body consciousness. God is spiritual light. God is not physical. God has no insulation to remove. So the key to having a loving connection with Him is to remove the insulation of thinking we are physical mortal human beings. I

I have to remember I am a soul, a being of spiritual light, made in the image of God, an eternal and thinking being, separate from the body! With the insulation of body consciousness removed, spiritual energy flows. The Father’s light of pure love is then merged within the soul and shared with others.

Spiritual love frees, empowers, and gives happiness. So many people are looking for a companion who can give them true love. Spend time with your newfound companion called God, who gives true love. God’s role in the Universe is to correct and make us souls beautiful again, to teach and make our personality positive and pure. By imbibing knowledge and remembering him during meditation or in action, we experience spiritual growth and deep feelings of peace, love, happiness, and power.

We can reach God in one thought and draw pure energy and love into the self. God, in His mercy, pulls our minds towards Himself, saying, “Keep your mind with Me.” God remains perfectly stable and unchanging eternally, while the rest of us, and nature, go through constant change and become depleted.

God has only one intention, to fill others with everything good He possesses – every virtue, peace, purity, and power. This love removes the pain of sorrow and gives happiness.

“Make Me your companion and observe everything with detachment. Remain set on your stable seat of self respect; don’t become upset!”

Make your personality like God’s by having a deep relationship of true love with Him. This pure love rejuvenates the self and makes the old world new again.

