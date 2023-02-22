Maddie’s Meadows discontinuing rescue operations

Pictured are my best friend Maddie, whom I named Maddie’s Meadows after, my first kittie, Willie, and this scribe, owner and operator of Maddie’s Meadows since May 1, 2011. After much thought and prayer I have made the decision to end this service that I have provided for my community, mostly Tioga County, for approximately 12 years.

It is very painful to step down from rescuing and helping the kitties, but at the same time it is necessary. I am just getting too old to continue with the hard work required to take care of the literally thousands of cats that have passed through my doors. I will not be submitting anymore cat stories in The Owego Pennysaver, but I will keep my Facebook page open until I finish up some of the cats that I am currently working on.

Maddie and Willie are both gone now, but I know they have been watching my progress and struggles from afar. It has been a very memorable experience, learning about more kitty problems and hardships than you can even imagine, and many that you cannot imagine.

I have had as many as 72 cats here at one time. I am currently sharing my home with 26 cats, which I imagine will never be adopted because they have lived here so long, this is their home. Most come from a feral environment and have adjusted to me, but strangers are still terrifying; so if someone comes to check out the cats they usually run and hide. They are hard to adopt if you can’t find them. Once you step inside the door all the cats disappear; they hide in the cupboards, under the couch, or in the sinks and closet, or under the bed. They know when people come cats disappear, so two minutes after someone comes in the door it looks like I have about three cats and a lot of empty cages.

My cats don’t live in cages, they run free but they enjoy having their own individual spaces; so they do use the cages for their own cubby.

I have met a lot of wonderful animal loving, cat people along the way and some not so wonderful, but I choose to remember only the good ones. Countless people have stepped up to help me do what I could not do alone, and I appreciate you all.

To Wendy Post and The Owego Pennysaver, thank you for allowing me to post my cat stories every week so people could meet and maybe find their next pet.

To all the people who donated pet care items, food, etc., thank you so much!

Thank you to Diana for all the wisdom you imparted when I would call you in a panic with yet another sick cat or behavioral problem. Thank you to the volunteers who donated their time to help me along the way. Thank you to all the other Rescues and shelters who supported us.

Thank you to Day Hollow Animal Care and other veterinarians over the years for the sensitive and kind treatment of my kitties that were hurting or needed treatment or surgery.

Thank you Gail for working with me to help the kitties and thank you to the ladies that supported me by creating crafts, gift baskets, and helping me with fundraising; and Linda who allowed me to use her shop for these events.

If I forgot anyone I am sorry, I do appreciate you.

To those who have been faithful donors, I thank you so much. You have no idea how much I appreciated you during those times. You were an answer to a prayer.

You can donate to some other local rescues now because they are still struggling with the costs of veterinary care, food, litter, etc. I am placing my faith in God to help me take care of the cats I still have.