Dear Editor,
In reading the Constitution I do not see anything that gives the President of the United States the power or authority to issue an “executive order”.
However I do see this.
ARTICLE 1: SECTION 1.
All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.
So what gives the President of the United States the authority to issue “executive orders’?
Sincerely,
William L. Pletcher
Owego, N.Y.
Be the first to comment on "Letter: Presidential Executive Orders?"