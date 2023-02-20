Letter: Presidential Executive Orders?

Dear Editor,

In reading the Constitution I do not see anything that gives the President of the United States the power or authority to issue an “executive order”.

However I do see this.

ARTICLE 1: SECTION 1.

All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.

So what gives the President of the United States the authority to issue “executive orders’?

Sincerely,

William L. Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.