Tioga County Youth Bureau grant applications being accepted

Applications are now being accepted for a grant for non-profit youth serving organizations.

The Tioga County Youth Bureau is dedicated to promoting the physical, emotional, and social well being of all youth and families. Each year funding is allocated to counties from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services for youth development programs.

In Tioga County, the Youth Bureau does not provide direct services, but uses the funding to sponsor programs run by community-based organizations and municipalities.

2023 funding priorities are parenting education, after-school and recreation programs, and youth development programs.

Separate Funds Available for Youth Sports and Education Opportunities

A portion of the tax proceeds from mobile sports wagering is used to support these annual grants. Funded programs must provide a variety of sports for a broad range of youth ages six to 17 in under-resourced communities. There is a wide and flexible definition of sports that includes “organized activities with movement”.

Applications for both grants are being accepted until Friday, March 31, 2023, for programs operating through Sept. 30, 2023. (This is a change in the fiscal year for this funding, and the next cycle of grants will be for Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024.)

Please contact Julie Whipple at (607) 687-8307 for more information, or to obtain an application.