Surviving accident victim is 'fighting the fight'A memorial is set up in front of Green Valley Trailer Park, located along Route 38 in Newark Valley, N.Y. This is also the location where three people died last Wednesday, and one remains in critical condition following a vehicle / pedestrian crash at the same location. Photo credit: Scott Armstrong.

Posted By: By Wendy Post February 21, 2023

It has been six days since three people were killed and a fourth was seriously injured in a car-pedestrian crash in Newark Valley; 52-year-old Doreen Wood, 66-year-old Jack Stephens, and 25-year-old Kurtis Acker were killed when a 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe SUV, driven by an unidentified 18-year-old, struck them on Route 38.

The fourth victim, Wood’s daughter, 27-year-old Christy Oralls, was air lifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where she remains in serious condition.

“She is fighting the fight,” said Amanda Spears, a relative of Christy’s.

Without any recollection of the accident, and with four children that need her at home, Oralls is in need of assistance.

A current GoFundMe was shut off temporarily as things are being set up. We will continue to report on this story, and will advise the community when an avenue to help this young woman in need becomes available. Hopefully within the next day or two. 

1 Comment on "Surviving accident victim is ‘fighting the fight’"

  1. Sherry Cornwell and family | February 21, 2023 at 11:12 am | Reply

    U got this Christy hang in there girl u got ur kids and all of us praying for u girl ur a fighter

