‘She Ignites Life’ returns to the Belva Lockwood Inn on February 25

On Feb., 25, at the Belva Lockwood Inn, Allison Higgins, Levin Life and Reinvention coach; Dr. Helen Longacre, MD, Women’s Health Care specialist; Marcy Depew and Caitlin Kuhnen, Visions Federal Credit Union investment specialists; Suzie Poe, Certified Pilates instructor; Janelle Malia, Licensed Massage Therapist; Jenna Harris, Licensed Esthetician; Brielle Woods, event specialist and owner of the Belva Lockwood Inn; and Carolyn Palladino, Community liaison; are offering, once again, a transformative experience in a safe, uplifting and enlightening workshop, “She Ignites Life”.
In this workshop, attendees will dig deep to identify and clarify their life vision, better understand their obstacles, and create a plan to move forward. Attendees will learn about perceptions on money and how to build wealth, as well as the importance of self-care and understanding your changing body and hormones.
All interested women should call (607) 223-4367 or go to Eventbrite.com and enter “She Ignites Life”.
The Belva Lockwood Inn is located at 249 Front St. in Owego.
