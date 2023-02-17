Book signing at Early Owego Antique Center on February 19 to feature ‘Hometown Hearts – The Lives and Loves of a Great Generation’

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Early Owego Antique Center, located at 43-46 Lake St. in Owego, will be hosting a book signing with local author Mary Kay Thomas from 2-4 p.m.

“Hometown Hearts – The Lives and Loves of a Great Generation” is a collection of true stories about local men and women who grew up during the Great Depression / WWII era, and some of them will be on hand to offer autographs as well.

Proceeds of the book sales will go to the Marie Ward fundraiser at the Moose from noon to 6 p.m. that same day.