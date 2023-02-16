Updated Story: Three killed in vehicle / pedestrian crash on Route 38 in Newark Valley

Feb. 16 UPDATE: On Feb. 15, 2023, at approximately 11:23 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle striking multiple pedestrians on State Route 38 between Brown Road and Wilson Creek Road in the Town of Newark Valley.

Deputies responded to the scene and determined that a black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV operated by an 18-year-old male was traveling south on State Route 38 when it struck four pedestrians who were walking on the west shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant.

Deputies, along with members of the New York State Police, and first responders from multiple departments immediately administered first aid and shut down the roadway. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crash Investigation Unit also responded to further investigate the crash.

Three of the four pedestrians, 66-year-old John Stephens, 25-year-old Kurtis Acker, and 52-year-old Doreen Wood, all from Newark Valley, were determined to have died as a result of the collision.

The fourth pedestrian, a 27-year-old female, also from Newark Valley, was flown from the scene by LifeNet Air to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, N.Y. where she remains in critical condition.

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash or the described SUV traveling in the area prior to the crash is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (607) 687-1010.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New York State Police uniformed troopers, New York State Police CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit) and UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) unit, Tioga County Emergency Management Office, Newark Valley Fire Department, Berkshire Fire Department, Maine EMS, Owego EMS, LifeNet Air, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Department of Transportation.

Original post and update on Feb. 15:

UPDATE: The Tioga County Sheriff’s Department has reported that as of 7:25 p.m. today, Feb. 15, Route 38 has reopened. We are still awaiting further details regarding the accident.

Original Post: The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle striking multiple pedestrians on State Route 38 near the south end of Brown Road in the Town of Newark Valley.

The crash is under investigation at this time and more details will be released when they become available.

State Route 38 continues to be closed between Brown Road and Wilson Creek Road until further notice.