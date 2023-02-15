Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Feb. 3, 2023, property located at 26 Hulburt Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from William Frandsen as Trustee to James Everts for $150,000.

On Feb. 3, 2023, property located at 1181 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Stewart and Shirley Cole to Robert Clarke for $74,900.

On Feb. 3, 2023, property located at 81 Guiles Rd., Tioga, from Rudy Kotsubka and Leah Purdy to Niles Alling and Elizabeth Corbett-Alling for $379,000.

On Feb. 3, 2023, property located at 2585 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Timothy Chandler and Amy Farnham-Chandler to James Talada and Carissa Zimmerman for $258,000.

On Feb. 6, 2023, property located at 2129 Dutchtown Rd., Town of Owego, from Jennifer and Christopher Hagquest for $200,000.

On Feb. 6, 2023, property located at 567 Popple Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from Marilyn Dawes and Carla Sternberg to Matthew Crowningshield for $32,500.

On Feb. 7, 2023, property located at 3787 Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Patricia Martin to Kilie Streeter and Jacob Robertson for $101,000.

On Feb. 7, 2023, property located at 535 E. Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from GLT Enterprises LTD to Steven Smith for $60,000.

On Feb. 7, 2023, property located at Dalton Hill Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Estate of Dale John Jackson to Curtis and Ashley Hammond for $45,123.

On Feb. 8, 2023, property located at 1471 NV Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Schyler Alexander to Martha Walter for $33,000.

On Feb. 8, 2023, property located at 136 Bliven St., Village of Nichols, from Lindsey Thetga to Linda Maclellan for $109,000.

On Feb. 8, 2023, property located at 2937 St. Rte. 17C, Tioga, from Victoria Gillispie As Guardian and Edwin Reichman By Guardian to John Edwards for $67,600.

On Feb. 8, 2023, property located at 22 Bradley St., Village of Owego, from Marilyn Cooper By Atty. In Fact and Amy Anthony As Atty. In Fact to Heidi Troiano for $149,893.

On Feb. 9, 2023, property located at 3563 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Michael Chilson and Alicia Sullivan to Shaun Babbitt for $139,000.