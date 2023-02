The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 30, 2023 through Feb. 5, 2023 there were 70 calls for service, and three Motor Vehicle Accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Female, age 48 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to Herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)