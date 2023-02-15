Tioga County Legislature opposes Governor Hochul’s 2024 Executive Budget Proposal regarding Enhanced Federal Medicaid Assistance Program

Martha Sauerbrey, chair of Tioga County Legislature, stated last week, “The Tioga County Legislature took action this week to oppose Governor Hochul’s 2024 Executive Budget proposal to stop sharing the Affordable Care Act enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program with counties. This proposal would end the 20-year precedent of sharing federal Medicaid savings shared with local governments that contribute to the Medicaid program.”

The elimination of this ACA eFMAP federal pass-through is worth over one million dollars for the property taxpayers of Tioga County. This is a cost shift by the state that will eventually come result in increased taxes or cuts to services for residents.

Tioga County has worked hard to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and opioid epidemic, and they continue to deliver, and partially fund, human services to the New Yorkers in need in our community.

Sauerbrey added, “This proposal will force us to pass these costs on to our local taxpayers, that will make that goal more difficult to achieve.

Tioga County, along with all the other counties and the New York State Association of Counties have asked the Governor to reconsider her Executive Budget Proposal, according to Sauerbrey.

To view the governor’s budget in its entirety, visit https://openbudget.ny.gov.