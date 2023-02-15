Today with climate concerns rising, experts are calling for countries to ditch coal as soon as possible and embrace wind and solar power. Additionally, due to concerns now arising regarding the continuing decline in morals, mental and emotional health, human beings need to embrace spiritual energy, ‘Soular Power’, to recharge their flat spiritual batteries.

The pure bright light of the soul has faded, flickering like a fluorescent tube light, which finally dies. Souls, however, never die, but over time lose spiritual energy of peace and purity when their connection is broken with God, the Master Generator. Originally having a nature of peace, joy, love, bliss, purity, power and wisdom, the internal spiritual energy of the soul became polluted with body consciousness.

What we see externally in the physical world becomes our support and identity. We even reached the stage of killing our conscience, as appears to be happening at this time.

Many human souls have come to awaken our original power and spirituality, but only one soul, free from the cycle of birth and rebirth, has this part.

A famous verse in the Bhagwat Gita scripture God explains, “Whenever there is decay of righteousness, and there is exaltation of unrighteousness, then I Myself come forth; for the protection of the good, for the destruction of evil-doers.”

Celebrated this year on Feb. 18, 2023, the annual Festival of Shiv Jayanti is the memory of the ‘birth’-(jayanti) arrival of God. Also called Shivratri, it is celebrated on the darkest night-(ratri) of the year at midnight. It is a reminder of how the darkness of ignorance of mankind is removed when Godly knowledge brings the dawn and enlightens the world.

Being the highest of all souls, God is the Supreme Father-Mother, Teacher and Guide to all human beings. He himself has no father-mother or teacher. He is incorporeal, free from birth and death, immune to pleasure and pain, unlike human beings.

God is a subtle, infinitesimal point of Light, a thinking being, not visible to the naked eye, but possible to experience His presence and proximity. Within meditation, deeply understand and feel God’s loving presence. Transform the self by connecting with Him, instead of questioning His existence. We get so busy thinking how to solve situations and forget the Supreme Being, who can be called by the power of thought and whose help can be taken.

Shivratri Festival celebrates the memory of spiritual rejuvenation, of making the old new again. As the world becomes dark with growing corruption, sorrow and strife, God’s Light of knowledge, ‘Soular Power’, ignites the spiritual lights of others. It empowers, transforms and restores our original state of well-being to live in harmony with mankind and nature once more.

Transforming the world is the natural outcome of transforming ourselves. A better world requires human beings to be aware of their inner beauty, to use their positive qualities and to see the good within each soul. The world is waiting for us. We are the hands on the clock of world transformation.

A beautiful and inspiring Song for Shiv Jayanti (https://youtu.be/Vg_sr_7uEa4): “One God. One Father loving us each the same.”

They will celebrate Shiv Jayanti at Peace Village on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)