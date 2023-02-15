Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Oh it’s you, I’ve been waiting to tell you about how I came to be at Gail’s house. My Mom was living in a trailer park when the woman who was feeding her discovered she was pregnant. The nice lady brought her inside so she could have her babies out of the cold.

Then my two siblings and I were born. I was named after a tater tot that I found and ate when I got a little older. I am a boy and I have two sisters. I am around 7-months-old now and have been fixed and had my shots, so the lady who took us in says we’re getting too big, it’s time to move to a house where we will have more room to play.

I’m certainly looking forward to that! I love to play and I am friendly too, so if you are looking for a kitty to play with and to be your new best friend, I would like to apply for that job.

Why don’t you call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Tater Tot. I would love to come and be your special kitty!

If you would like to help Gail with her expenses, she could sure use the help. You can send your donation to Gail Ghinger at P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Thank you for helping her!