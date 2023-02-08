Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Mary Lou Palmer to Jeffrey and Amy Moore for $12,600.

On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at 2335 Moore Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Daniel and Kristy Kring to Lien Luu for $66,000.

On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at 2555 Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Larry Kasmarcik to Brian Martin and Kirsten Grillo for $65,000.

On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at 112 Center St., Village of Waverly, from Joanne Coyle to to Odelon Abadier for $165,000.

On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at 147 Thornhollow Rd., Tioga, from Lori Searfess to Kyle Towner for $15,000.

On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at 350 Tappan Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from John and Sarah Lisak to Daniel and Kelly foster for $210,000.

On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at Evelien Hill Road, Town of Candor, from George Jr. and Patricia Bassos to Rightvortex Properties LLC for $285,768.

On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at 260 Rejmer Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Elizabeth Luszczek to Andrew Luszczek for $125,000.

On Jan. 30, 2023, property located at 180 Eiklor Rd., Town of Candor, from Shelly Raymond to Tanner Hollenbeck for $113,300.

On Jan. 30, 2023, property located at 120 Main St., Village of Spencer, from Robert and Iris Hoyt to Byrne Property Management LLC for $60,000.

On Jan. 30. 2023, property located at 9 New St., Town of Owego, from Matthew Smith to Thaddeus Sisson for $37,500.

On Jan. 30, 2023, property located at 11512 State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Jo Anne Conrad and Melinda Matthews to Niki Watkins for $30,000.

On Jan. 31, 2023, property located at East Main Street, Village of Owego, from Julia Marzo to Allan and Cheryl Bishop for $10,000.

On Feb. 1, 2023, property located at 178 North Main St., Village of Spencer (Warranty Deed), from Laurie Littleford to Michael Jr. and Erin Hudak for $255,000.

On Feb. 1, 2023, property located at 620 East Miller Beach Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael and Elaine Cooney to Shelly Hyde for $15,000.

On Feb. 1, 2023, property located at 8 Circle Dr., Town of Owego, from Graig Sweetland to Brittany Vergason for $150,000.

On Feb. 1, 2023, property located at 154 S. Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Walter and Amy Knudsen to Jocelyn and Ruth Tingley for $170,000.

On Feb. 1, 2023, property located at Walker Hill Road, Town of Barton, from Tomiko Sakazume By Agent / Betty Keene As Agent to Joseph Picco for $140,000.

On Feb. 2, 2023, property located at 399 Drybrook Rd., Town of Candor, from Nicole Ryan As Agent / Jeffrey Ryan By Agent to Jill Puccio for $40,000.

On Feb. 2, 2023, property located at 40 Orange St., Village of Waverly, from Romar Inc. to Ryan Lanning for $75,000.