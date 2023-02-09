Tioga County IDA opens call for projects for Village of Owego’s  Downtown Revitalization Initiative 

Starting Jan. 31, 2023, the Tioga County Industrial Development Agency will accept Requests for Proposal from property owners within the Downtown Revitalization Initiative boundary in the Village of Owego for its Multi-Site Projects Fund. Property owners are encouraged to submit project proposals that support either façade revitalization or business development.

In 2018, the Village of Owego was awarded $10 million in New York State DRI funds. Since 2018, some DRI Multi-Site projects have not moved forward, and have since relinquished their funding. This fund was established in order to reallocate these relinquished funds.

“We are excited to be able to extend DRI funding in the Village of Owego and allow more property owners to apply for funding for their projects,” said Brittany Woodburn, deputy director of Tioga County Economic Development & Planning.

She added, “These projects will continue to grow the Village’s downtown and contribute to the improved landscape started by the currently in progress and completed Multi-Site projects.”

Before formally submitting an RFP, property owners are required to attend a pre application meeting with Tioga County Economic Development & Planning staff. All projects will be subject to an environmental review process before moving forward, as well as Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise participation goals.

To find the full policies and guidelines and application for the Village of Owego DRI Multi-Site Projects Fund, visit www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/economic-development-planning/ and click the links under the “V. Owego DRI TCIDA Multi-Site Program Fund” heading.

Village of Owego property owners may also contact Brittany Woodburn at (607) 687-8256 or email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov with any questions.