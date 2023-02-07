Owego Apalachin Music Department presents Mamma Mia 

The Owego Apalachin Music Department recently announced they will present the musical Mamma Mia on Feb. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., and on Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. in the Owego Apalachin Middle School Theater. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now at https://www.oacsd.org/page/ofa-musical, or directly at www.showtix4u.com/events/oamusical.

This jukebox musical features hits of the wildly popular ‘70s Swedish pop/dance group ABBA. ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. Sophie is ready to get married to her fiancée Sky, except for one thing – she has never met her father and wants him present for the big day.

She invites three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. As Sophie, Sky, Donna, her friends, and the three potential fathers prepare for the big day, emotions run high and surprises abound.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

The cast of 33 Owego Free Academy students has been in rehearsal every day since late October. Senior Rachael Wood, who plays Sophie, stated, “This point in the musical process is very rewarding; seeing the final product finally come together. It really shows how much the hours of rehearsal time and hard work pays off.”

The cast will be joined by a large student crew and live pit, who will be playing these rock favorites. Watching the show come together after months of rehearsal is extremely rewarding for the students.

Jace Stuart, who portrays Sam, one of the potential fathers, has been involved in the musical since eighth grade. He stated, “I love standing backstage at the start of every show while the orchestra plays the overture. It is a moment that’s like no other.”

Twelve seniors will take the stage for their final high school musical experience. Genevieve Robinson, who has also been involved in the musical since eighth grade, reflected on her time on the cast.

“This being my last year is very bittersweet, but I truly love the community that we’ve built over the years and it is something I will really miss in years to come,” said Robinson.

Tickets will also be available for purchase in the lobby on performance dates starting 60 minutes before show time. If you have questions, email OFAMusical@gmail.com or leave a message at (607) 354-0990.