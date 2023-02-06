Christina Lynch joins Riger Marketing Communications Team

Riger Marketing Communications recently announced that Christina Lynch has joined their team as an Office Administrator.

According to Riger, Christina applies her experience from both large corporate and small local business settings to provide top-notch customer service to the agency’s clients. She holds an AAS degree in Engineering Science and a BS degree in Computer Science.

Riger Marketing Communications is a multi-service agency encompassing advertising, public relations, fundraising, research, media services, direct mail, graphics and other communications-oriented specializations. To learn more about Riger Marketing Communications, visit riger.com.