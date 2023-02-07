Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host ‘Powerful Tools for Caregivers’ Program

Caregiving takes many forms. Whether you provide care for a family member or friend, yours is an important role. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” an educational program designed to empower caregivers. Powerful Tools for Caregivers gives you the skills to take care of yourself while caring for someone else.

You can benefit from this class whether you are caring for a parent, spouse, friend, etc. This six-week program will provide you with skills to reduce stress, communicate effectively, help you relax, reduce guilt and anger, and much more. Class sessions will be held at the Newark Valley First United Methodist Church, 63 S. Main St., Newark Valley each Thursday from Feb. 16 to March 23, from 3-4:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for free. Seats are limited. Call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315 to reserve your spot today.

For additional caregiver resources and information on respite and in-home care supports, visit www.tiogaopp.org.