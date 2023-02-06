Friends of Hospice welcomes two new board members during January meeting

Friends of Hospice of Tioga County welcomed Colleen Craig and Jamie Striley to its Board of Directors at their Jan. 17, 2023 meeting.

Colleen Craig is retired and now enjoys playing music for several area churches. She served as a clerk for the Town of Owego Justice Court for approximately 20 years. She and her husband, who have spent most of their lives in Apalachin, have a son and daughter and 12 grandchildren.

Jamie Striley is employed at ACHIEVE as their Chief Human Resources Officer and serves on various other non-profit boards. Jamie is a lifelong Tioga County resident; he and his wife reside in Owego.

“We are happy to have Colleen and Jamie join this group of community members who support caring organizations that help people who face life-limiting illnesses and difficult health and financial challenges,” said Jim McFadden, board president.

Friends Of Hospice, a non-profit organization, raises and distributes funds that are used to help with incidentals to ease the needs of terminally ill patients in the Ascension Lourdes Tioga County Hospice program. FOH also supports Mercy House of the Southern Tier, a home for the terminally ill, since its inception. Additionally, FOH supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation for children who live in Tioga County. This organization grants life-changing wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Lastly, they support Traci’s Hope, helping and assisting breast cancer patients in numerous ways. FOH gratefully accepts donations throughout the year that allow the organization to support these most deserving charities.

Colleen and Jamie will be joining current board members Denise Ahart, Pam Benthin, Diane Craig, Jean Fisher, Colleen Jones, Gary Jones, James McFadden, Ruthanne Orth, Carolyn Palladino, Mary and Gordie Shiner, and Judy White.

For more information about Friends of Hospice of Tioga County, visit www.tiogafriendsofhospice.org.