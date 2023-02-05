What’s Happening for the week of February 5, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas. They also have a “leave some, take some” product stand.

Sock Snowmen, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in February, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Open to all ages!

FEBRUARY 5

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 7

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. The program is on the Adirondacks, by Theresa Wells.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Monthly Writing Club, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information, call (570) 888-2256.

Stay and Play, every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., Sayre Library, 121 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information, call (570) 888-2256.

FEBRUARY 8

Candor Library Board Meeting, 7 p.m. at the Candor Library.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Che-Henna Rock and Mineral Club meeting, 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Program will be a video on “Gemstones of America”. The public is invited, and new members are welcome.

The Athens Senior Citizens Club will meet at noon at the Chinese Fortune Buffet in Athens, Pa. for their Valentine Luncheon. New members are welcome.

Amazon Fire: The Affordable Tablet Free Virtual Class, 1 p.m. To join virtually, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Drop in on Wednesday for Kids’ Crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will make fork-painted polar bears.

Governance Committee Meeting of the Tioga County Property Development Corporation, 3:45 p.m.; Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors of the

Tioga County Property Development Corporation, 4 p.m.; Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Tioga County Property Development Corporation, 4:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 9

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will live stream stories about Valentine’s Day on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

Bilingual Book Club, 11:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information, contact Directory Heather Manchester by email to hmanchester@sayrepl.org or by calling (570) 888-2256.

Drop-In Teen / Tween Time, 4 to 6 p.m., Sayre Library, 121 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information, call (570) 888-2256.

Lana Harper, Back in a Spell, 7 p.m., Sayre Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Register at https://libraryc.org/sayrepl.

FEBRUARY 10

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Elder Law Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Tioga County residents over the age of 60 can register for a free 30-minute legal consultation with a local attorney on a wide range of legal concerns. Appointments are limited; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315 by 4 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Chicken Dinner, 5 p.m. until gone, American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. Includes dessert for $15.

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about Valentine’s Day and have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.

Friday Morning Tech Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Call the library at (570) 888-2256 for more information and to register for a time slot.

In A Jar Club: Bird Feeders, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For ages 13 and up, registration required.

FEBRUARY 11

Jack Frost BBQ, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out, St. Patrick’s Church parking lot, 300 Main St., Owego. Tickets are $14 for half chicken, mac salad, baked beans, a roll and dessert. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068.

Family, Faith, Food and Fun, a community “multi-generational” event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Ministries, 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Call (607) 972-7625 for more information.

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Community Dinner Dance, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, 3 School House Rd., Warren Center, Pa. Please bring a dish to pass. Hosted by Melissa’s Ballroom School of Dance.

Drive Thru Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. until gone, Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company, 34 Main St., Lockwood. Cost is $12 for a 1/2 chicken with sides and $7 for half chicken only. Pre-sale tickets are available.

Paint your own Masterpiece with Laura, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Paint on your own or with a partner to make a canvas that goes together. Call the Library at (570) 888-7117 to register.

FEBRUARY 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 13

Berkshire Free Library’s Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m., Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Adult Book Club Discussion: A Tale of Two Cities, 5 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elm Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information, call (570) 888-2256.

WIC Program Clinic, 1 to 6 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 155 Chemung St., Waverly Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will be accepting applications for the WIC program. For more information, call (607) 687-3147 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC Program hosting Mom to Mom Group, 2 to 4 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 155 Chemung St., Waverly. You do not need to be a current WIC participant to attend. Call (607) 687-3147 for more information or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

FEBRUARY 14

The Second Tioga County Legislature Regular Meeting of 2023 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Valentine’s Day Needle Felting, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information, call (570) 888-2256.

FEBRUARY 15

Free Community Meal, 5-6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Doug’s Fish Fry To Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., North Spencer Christian Academy, 721 Ithaca Rd., place orders until 4 p.m. by calling (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. They will also be selling drinks and baked goods. All proceeds benefit the students at NSCA.

2023 Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting monthly, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. Contact Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-3553 for more information.

Introduction to Instagram Free Virtual Class, 1 p.m. To join virtually, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Kid’s Origami Club, 3 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

FEBRUARY 16

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Grace M. Cho, Tastes Like War, 1 p.m., Sayre Library, 121 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Register at https://libraryc.org/sayrepl.

WIC Program Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will be accepting applications for the WIC program. For more information, call (607) 687-3147 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC Program’s Mom to Mom Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer, You do not need to be a current WIC participant to attend. Call (607) 687-3147 for more information or visit www.tiogaopp.org.

FEBRUARY 16 thru MARCH 23

Powerful Tools for Caregivers, every Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, 63 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Call ahead to reserve your seat at (607) 687-4120.