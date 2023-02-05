A Pastor’s Thoughts

I read a quote recently that said, “Show me all the parts of you that you do not love so I know where to begin.” – AVA

Two thoughts immediately popped into my mind – how awesome, and how insane!

Is it really possible to show another person the parts of you that you do not love – and them not walk away or RUN!

Because, I am discovering more often then not, people will struggle to love the real you, they love their idea of you, or their self projected ideal version of you; and when either of those are disrupted by the reality of who you are, they walk away.

There are very few people with whom you can be fully known and fully loved – which is why I think so many people hold back, because they know if they don’t love the real version of themselves, there’s no way someone else will.

God’s love is even more remarkable when you consider what David said in Psalm 139:1–2, “You have searched me, LORD, and you know me. You perceive my thoughts from afar.”

When we feel like we have to hide who we are or we feel like we have to be someone other than who we really are just to gain acceptance, that isn’t love – it’s a performance and even the greatest acts, come to an end.

Successful relationships (of any kind) are built on transparency, forgiveness and understanding. Those things build Love.

That psalm tells you God is familiar with all your ways. He’s never surprised by what comes out of your mouth.

He never misunderstands you. He knows the paths you walk by. He knows what end you walk toward. You’re fully known by Him, and still deeply loved. Even if it isn’t the path he has laid out for you, he has a desire to bring you back.

God’s great love for you is a love without conditions. He loves you not for being good, clever or pretty, or for going to church. He loves you. Period.

How do you know God loves you? Because He came and died for you, and not because you were a good or innocent person. In fact, your actions and attitudes led you to turn your back on God, and yet He loved you anyway. But that’s the nature of love.

Romans 5:8 tells us, “While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

God’s love is not about who we are but who He is. There are many of you out there that long for this love and it’s made available to you through FAITH in Jesus Christ. Jesus knows the parts of you that you don’t love. He sees them and desires to help you change them.

The job of the Church isn’t to point out all your problems; it’s to point you to the one who can truly love you through them. I guess what I am really trying to say is that it’s okay to not be okay, Jesus will walk through it with you!